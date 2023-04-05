Many hospitalized after driver rams car into 17 motorbikes

A driver in Hanoi this afternoon injured at least ten people by driving his car into 17 motorbikes on Vo Chi Cong Street and many vehicles were damaged.

On the day, a representative of a police station in Hanoi said that the car causing the accident controled by Hoang Ho Vinh, born in 1960, hit the motorbike drivers waiting at a stop light in Vo Chi Cong and Xuan La crossroads.

The man was carrying his wife who had just undergone a medical check-up at the Hanoi Heart Hospital. When reaching the area above, he collided with 17 motorbikes, injuring 17 people. The automobile driver was found not to consume alcohol or drugs by Hanoi police.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.