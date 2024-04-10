Many flight tickets for upcoming holidays still available

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam had a working session with Vietnamese airlines, relevant departments on increasing flights to meet the rising travel needs on Southern Liberation and National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1).

Many flight tickets for upcoming holidays are still available. (Photo: SGGP)

As of April 8, the carrier averagely added 100,000 – 110,000 seats per day on domestic routes, up 20 percent compared to March.

The seat occupancy rates on some local routes from Hanoi and HCMC to provinces and cities nationwide in the upcoming national holidays are around 40-60 percent.

Accordingly, the highest occupancy rate of 99.51 percent is the Hanoi-Quang Binh route, followed by HCMC-Tuy Hoa, Hanoi – Phu Quoc, Hanoi – Hue, HCMC – Phu Quoc routes is below 80 percent.

The seat occupancy rates on some air routes from localities to Hanoi and HCMC are lower than expected.

The seat occupancy rates on the Dien Bien – HCMC on April 27 reached 99.44 percent, and the Dien Bien – Hanoi route on April 28 was 78.89 percent.

The seat reservation on routes from provinces and cities to Hanoi and HCMC is 30 – 60 percent and on flights from Dong Hoi – HCMC achieved a 100 percent occupancy rate on May 1.

The occupancy rate of seats on routes from and to major cities including Hanoi, HCMC, and Da Nang is below 50 percent.

Regarding ticket prices before the holiday, the Hanoi - Phu Quoc and HCMC - Phu Quoc routes have the lowest ticket price of VND2.2 million per person and VND1.5 million on April 29 respectively.

During and after the holidays, the cheapest fares are applied for routes including Dong Hoi – HCMC at VND2.1 million (US$84) on May 2, Tuy Hoa – HCMC at VND1.3 million (US$52) on Aril 30, Phu Quoc – HCMC at VND1.5 million on May 2, Phu Quoc – Hanoi at VND2.4 million (US$96) on May 2.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has asked airlines to consider increasing capacity on routes from Hanoi and HCMC to tourist destinations such as Da Nang, Phu Quoc, Tuy Hoa, Binh Dinh, Cam Ranh, on April 27- 28, May 1 and 3 to meet the travel demand and serve the activities of the National Tourism Year 2024. Currently, Vietnam Airlines plans to increase about 30-40 flights per day, while VietJet Air provides about 80 flights per day.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam will consider adjusting the increase in the number of flights at Noi Bai International Airport from 37 flights per hour to 42 flights per hour during the day in April and the number of flights at Tan Son Nhat International Airport on certain peak days during the holidays on April 30 and May 1 from 44 flights per hour to 46 flights per hour during the day.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam also requires Vietnamese airlines to strictly implement the regulations on listing, announcing, and publicizing selling prices and ticket fares.

Airlines should advise passengers to purchase tickets through their official channels and obtain receipts or invoices when purchasing tickets to protect their rights.

Passengers should inform their problems to representatives of the airlines, the airport authorities, the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam, or the relevant government agencies for timely handling.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh