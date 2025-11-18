Manhunt Vietnam returns after nearly 2 decades

The Manhunt Vietnam 2025 male pageant was officially kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on November 17.

This is the second time Vietnam has hosted a national contest under the Manhunt International system, which is one of the world’s oldest and most prestigious male pageants.

Manhunt Vietnam 2025 aims to select the country’s representative for Manhunt International 2026. The contest will look for male models with outstanding appearance and a strong emphasis on qualities such as confidence, talent, and the ability to inspire.

The grand finale is scheduled for the evening of December 16 in Dong Nai Province.

According to the contest’s Chief Director Le Viet, the team will retain the original format of the international competition while incorporating uniquely Vietnamese elements, emphasizing modernity, distinction, and infusion with cultural heritage.

Manhunt International was initially held in 1993, which is one of the three major global competitions for men, alongside Mr World and Mr International.

Vietnam’s first representative at Manhunt International was actor–supermodel Binh Minh in 2002. In 2025, Vietnam’s representative Vu Linh placed fourth runner-up. The country’s best result to date is model Ngoc Tinh, who won the Manhunt International title in 2017.

By Tieu Tan- Translated by Huyen Huong