Man saves four members of a family from drowning

A man has rescued four members of a family including children from drowning in the Central Province of Quang Nam.

Major Tran Van Thanh, head of the Movement Construction Team under Nam Giang District Police in Quang Nam Province yesterday said that they are proposing to the Chairman of the District People's Committee to reward Le Van Hoi who has rescued four inhabitants from drowning to make people know about his good deed.

Previously, on the afternoon of May 3, members of Ms. Le Thi Huong’s family in Thanh My 2, Thanh My town of Quang Nam Province took a bath in Cong Doan stream in Ma Cooi Commune in Dong Giang District.

While the family members were bathing for about 20 minutes, her 5-year-old son slipped into the deep water. Huong's aunt reached out to pull the boy, but she also slipped and fell.

Seeing that the situation was threatening the lives of her daughter and aunt, Huong rushed to rescue them but also fell into the water too. Huong's husband continued to save them, but because he could not swim, he was also caught in the whirlpool.

At that time, Mr. Le Van Hoi in Ha Ra Commune was standing on the bank and jumped into the stream. He tried to find a way to push the three drowned people to the shore first and then saved Huong.

On the afternoon of May 9, Huong's family members came to Mr. Le Van Hoi's house to thank him and his wife. Along with that, Ms. Huong wrote a thank-you letter about Mr. Hoi’s good deed and sent it to the Movement Construction Team under the Nam Giang District Police.

Mr. Le Van Hoi said that seeing Ms. Huong and her family members drowning, he decided to jump in the stream to save people without a second thought. He feels joyful to save Huong's family members.

According to Major Tran Van Thanh, in the coming time, the National Security Protection Movement Construction Team will urge the Nam Giang Police Chief to propose the Chairman of the District People's Committee give certificates of merit to Mr. Le Van Hoi for hailing his good acts and encouraging people to save people.

At the same time, he discussed with the Quang Nam Provincial Youth Union and the Nam Giang District Youth Union to request the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union to give the badge of ‘Brave Youth’ to Mr. Le Van Hoi.