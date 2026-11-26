Deputy Prime Minister Ho Quoc Dung, alongside leaders from the Ministry of Science and Technology and CMC Technology Group, performs the launch ceremony for the Clex legal AI platform. (Photo: SGGP)

Researched and developed by CMC on a large language model specialized in Vietnamese law, the Vietnamese-made artificial intelligence (AI) platform of Clex was trained and fine-tuned on a knowledge base of more than two million legal documents. According to the company, the platform is capable of understanding context, performing legal reasoning, and citing sources for user verification. Clex comprises two product lines, including Clex GOV for state agencies and Clex ENTERPRISE for businesses.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh emphasized that legal tasks—such as looking up regulations, cross-checking and reviewing documents, and preparing dossiers—are daily duties performed by officials and civil servants. He noted that applying AI helps officials handle these tasks faster and more accurately, contributing to the consistent enforcement of the law.

Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)

To ensure Clex is utilized effectively, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Tran Trung Tinh urged CMC to focus on guaranteeing information accuracy, keeping legal data updated promptly, and ensuring responses clearly state the legal basis and validity status of documents for verification. He also called for improving operational efficiency by coordinating with agencies to identify specific tasks needing support, training officials, and monitoring practical outcomes—ranging from processing times and dossier quality to regular usage rates.

Most importantly, the Deputy Minister stressed the need to ensure information safety and security, strictly controlling the scope of data exploitation and access rights. He reminded officials that AI is strictly a supportive tool, meaning civil servants must verify results before use and remain accountable for their advisory work and decisions.

By Tran Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh