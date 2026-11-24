Ho Chi Minh City officials and experts convened a seminar to advance a 220-hectare Science, Technology, and Innovation Urban Zone in Binh Duong Ward, drafting policies to build a high-tech ecosystem for AI, semiconductors, and robotics.

Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee and Chairman of the City People's Council Vo Van Minh speaks at the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

On November 23, at the Binh Duong Convention and Exhibition Center in Binh Duong Ward, Ho Chi Minh City, the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies under the Municipal Party Committee held a scientific seminar on developing the Science, Technology, and Innovation Urban Zone model in the city.

Attending the event were Minister of Science and Technology Vu Hai Quan; Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Vo Van Minh; Prof. Dr. Nguyen Thi Thanh Mai, Chancellor of the Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh City; and Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Truong Minh Huy Vu.

Speaking at the seminar, Pham Ngoc Thuan, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of Becamex Group, stated that the core area of the Northern Ho Chi Minh City Science and Technology Urban Zone is planned in the central area of Binh Duong Ward, spanning approximately 220 hectares with plans to expand by an additional 103 hectares. The model is structured around a core research zone, a high-tech manufacturing belt, and a multi-tiered connectivity system, focusing on attracting investments in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, robotics, and digital technology.

Delegates attend the conference. (Photo: SGGP)

In his closing remarks, Ho Chi Minh City People's Council Chairman Vo Van Minh affirmed that the Science, Technology, and Innovation Urban Zone is not merely an infrastructure project, but must be developed into an integrated ecosystem linking research, training, manufacturing, business, and urban life, aligning with the Ho Chi Minh City Master Plan and regional connectivity orientations.

According to Chairman Vo Van Minh, the city is urgently finalizing a draft resolution of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council on criteria, mechanisms, and policies for developing this model under the 2026 Urban Development Law. The resolution aims to clarify governance models and resource mobilization mechanisms while resolving bottlenecks related to land, public assets, intellectual property, and regulatory sandboxes. Matters beyond the city's jurisdiction will be submitted to competent authorities for consideration.

Chairman Vo Van Minh emphasized the need to clearly distinguish between innovation-promoting policies and general urban project incentives, alongside strict eligibility criteria and oversight mechanisms to prevent policy abuse. He noted that development efforts must focus on building technological capacity, linking research with enterprises, commercializing research outcomes, and establishing transitional mechanisms for previously approved projects.

By Duy Tran, Thao Nguyen—Translated by Kim Khanh