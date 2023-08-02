Over VND8,000 billion invested in Dau Giay – Tan Phu expressway

The Ministry of Transport on August 1 directed the Vietnam Express Bureau to promptly review and accelerate the first phase's process of the construction project of the Dau Giay- Tan Phu expressway under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

According to the feasibility study report, the Dau Giay – Tan Phu expressway is part of Dau Giay-Lien Khuong expressway construction project, starting from the Km0+000 connecting with the National Highway 1 at the Km01829+500 at the end of the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay expressway in Xuan Thanh Commune, Dong Nai Province’s Thong Nhat District; and ending at the Km60+100 crossing the National Highway 20 at the Km69+400 in Tan Phu District’s Phu Trung Commune in Dong Nai.

The road has a design speed of 100km/h and a length of 60.1 kilometers. The project costs more than VND8,000 billion (US$336 million) with VND7,065 billion which is provided by PPP investors. Construction is expected to be finished by 2025.

According to the Ministry of Transport, the assessment of the feasibility study report of the Dau Giay - Tan Phu expressway construction project has been late submitted. A number of the project’s procedures have not been also completed yet.

The Ministry asked the Thang Long Project Management Board to urgently finish the feasibility study report of the project, come to an agreement with localities on building construction material mines and sites for waste dumps, and collect opinions on the impacts of the PPP project implementation.