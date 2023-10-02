Major issues to be debated at eighth session of Party Central Committee

In his speech, the Party chief stressed that this time’s session, lasting until October 8, will consider and make decisions about many big, complex, and sensitive issues highly important to the fulfillment of the 13th Party Central Committee’s political tasks from now until the end of the tenure.

Socio-economic and state budget issues for 2023 - 2024 will be discussed amid the continuation of fast, complicated, unpredictable and unprecedented developments in the world, along with the appearance of more difficulties and challenges, which have negatively and seriously affected the performance of socio-economic tasks and targets.

He asked the Party Central Committee to thoroughly scrutinise the reports and proposals by the Party’s civil affairs board of the Government; analyse outstanding points of 2023; clarify the obtained results as well as shortcomings, wearknesses and challenges; point out objective and subjective causes and lessons; and make objective and comprehensive forecasts for the time from now until the end of 2023 and for 2024.

Regarding the review of the 10-year implementation of the resolution on some social policies, issued at the fifth session of the 11th Party Central Committee, he noted that over the last 10 years, Vietnam has developed and gained many significant achievements, increasingly showing the superiority of its regime.

To accomplish the targets and tasks set by the 13th National Party Congress, members of the Party Central Committee need to reach high consensus on the necessity to issue a new resolution on this particularly important issue, while identifying the viewpoint on and main targets, tasks, and measures for continuing to reform and improve the quality and effectiveness of social policies to better meet people’s demand and aspirations, General Secretary Trong went on.

Talking about the review of the 20-year implementation of the resolution on promoting the strength of the great national solidarity bloc, released at the ninth Party Central Committee’s seventh session, he asked participants to look into the necessity of issuing a new resolution, and the main content of a draft resolution on the continued promotion of the great national solidarity tradition.

Emphasising the particular importance of intellectuals to national development, the Party leader told officials to make objective and all-round assessment of the implementation of the resolution on building the contingent of intellectuals, issued at the 10th Party Central Committee’s seventh session, so as to specify the viewpoint on and main targets, tasks, and measures for pressing ahead with the work.

In terms of the review of the 10-year implementation of the resolution on the strategy for national safeguarding in the new context, issued at the 11th Party Central Committee’s eigth session, he said it is a necessary step for the Party Central Committee to comprehensively evaluate the situation and set up appropriate policies and measures to meet requirements on the national building and safeguarding demand amid new, complex, and unpredictable developments in the region and the world.

The General Secretary requested participants to thoroughly analyse the domestic and international situations and make forecasts to supplement some viewpoints and align some tasks and measures with the new context. They need to identify favourable conditions and opportunities, and point out difficulties and challenges so that the country can stay ready in any circumstances to defend its independence, sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity early and from afar; protect the Party, State, people, and socialist regime; ensure national interests; safeguard political security, social order and safety, and the Vietnamese culture; and maintain a peaceful environment for the socialist-oriented national development. Basing on this, they need to give opinions on a new draft resolution of the Party Central Committee on the national safeguarding strategy in the new context.

Regarding personnel planning for the 14th-tenure Party Central Committee, Secretary Trong stressed the significance of personnel affairs and asked participants to uphold their high sense of responsibility to give objective and impartial opinions on the proposal on the candidacy for the committee in the next tenure.