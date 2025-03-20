Main spans of Thanh An Bridge officially joined

A ceremony marking completion of connecting Thanh An Bridge’s main spans was held on March 19 by relevant authorities and contractors. The bridge is part of the construction project of Ho Chi Minh Road on the Chon Thanh-Duc Hoa section.

The main spans of Thanh An Bridge, crossing the Saigon River to connect Binh Duong and Tay Ninh, were joined.

It is an important event preparing for technical operation on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). The project is expected to be completed in August.

The Chon Thanh-Duc Hoa section has a total length of 72.75 km, passing through four southern provinces of Binh Phuoc, Binh Duong, Tay Ninh, and Long An. It is divided into three construction packages, including Package XL1 with a total length of 31.15 km implemented by Deo Ca Group Joint Stock Company.

The route has six bridges, including Phuoc Hoa Canal, Cay Truong, Ba Tu, Thi Tinh, Suoi Tre, and Thanh An. Currently, bridge decks of five out of the six bridges have been completed.

The construction units are striving to complete the project four months ahead of schedule. However, it is facing problems in site clearance in Bau Bang and Dau Tieng districts in Binh Duong Province.

By Xuan Trung—translated by Kim Khanh