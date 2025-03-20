National

Main spans of Thanh An Bridge officially joined

SGGP

A ceremony marking completion of connecting Thanh An Bridge’s main spans was held on March 19 by relevant authorities and contractors. The bridge is part of the construction project of Ho Chi Minh Road on the Chon Thanh-Duc Hoa section.

1000025430-6599-2935.jpg
The main spans of Thanh An Bridge, crossing the Saigon River to connect Binh Duong and Tay Ninh, were joined.

The main spans of 600-meter long Thanh An Bridge, crossing the Saigon River to connect Binh Duong and Tay Ninh, were joined.

It is an important event preparing for technical operation on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025). The project is expected to be completed in August.

The Chon Thanh-Duc Hoa section has a total length of 72.75 km, passing through four southern provinces of Binh Phuoc, Binh Duong, Tay Ninh, and Long An. It is divided into three construction packages, including Package XL1 with a total length of 31.15 km implemented by Deo Ca Group Joint Stock Company.

The route has six bridges, including Phuoc Hoa Canal, Cay Truong, Ba Tu, Thi Tinh, Suoi Tre, and Thanh An. Currently, bridge decks of five out of the six bridges have been completed.

The construction units are striving to complete the project four months ahead of schedule. However, it is facing problems in site clearance in Bau Bang and Dau Tieng districts in Binh Duong Province.

By Xuan Trung—translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Thanh An Bridge construction project of Ho Chi Minh Road Chon Thanh-Duc Hoa section ceremony marking completion of connecting Thanh An Bridge’s main spans

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn