Luxembourg PM visits Temple of Literature Complex, Vietnam Fine Art Museum

Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Luxembourg counterpart Xavier Bettel visited the Van Mieu-Quoc Tu Giam (Temple of Literature Complex) and Vietnam Fine Art Museum this afternoon.

As of this morning, the two prime ministers participated in several activities within the framework of the visit such as the official welcoming ceremony, talks, the signing ceremony of cooperation agreements and documents, meeting with the media.

At the Temple of Literature Complex, PM Pham Minh Chinh had a chance to introduce to the Luxembourg Prime Minister the history of the temple, which is the Vietnam's first university being built nearly 1,000 years ago.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel visited and were introduced about the first courtyard Dai Trung Mon, the second courtyard Khue Van Cac, Dai Thanh Temple, 82 doctoral steles at the Temple of Literature Complex, a great teacher of Vietnam Chu Van An.

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel expressed his thankfulness to the Government and people of Vietnam for a warm welcome; and he believed that the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and Vietnam would promote the cooperation relationship development.

After that, the two prime ministers paid a visit to the Vietnam Fine Art Museum, where collected, preserved and displayed 20,000 valuable artifacts and works of fine art, sculpture, paintings and graphics from the ancient period to the early-modern period.

There are some photos of the PMs’ visit at the Temple of Literature Complex and Vietnam Fine Art Museum.