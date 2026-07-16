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Vietnam to raise regional minimum wages by 7.8 percent from January 2027

SGGPO

At its second meeting on July 16, the National Wage Council reached a consensus to propose an average 7.8-percent increase in regional minimum wages for 2027, effective January 1, 2027, according to the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour.

Under the proposal, the monthly regional minimum wage would increase as follows:

Region I will increase from VND5.31 million (approximately US$203) to VND5.7 million (approximately US$218) per month.

Region II will increase from VND4.73 million (approximately US$181) to VND5.08 million (approximately US$194) per month.

Region III will increase from VND4.14 million (approximately US$158) to VND4.45 million (approximately US$170) per month.

Region IV will increase from VND3.7 million (approximately US$141) to VND4.04 million (approximately US$154) per month.

The monthly increase would range from VND310,000 to VND390,000 (approximately US$12–US$15), depending on the region.

The trade union said its proposal was based on Vietnam's economic performance and workers' living conditions during the first half of 2026. During the period, the country's gross domestic product (GDP) was estimated to have grown 8.18 percent, while nearly 169,800 businesses were newly established or resumed operations. Manufacturing and business indicators also continued to improve.

Following discussions, members of the National Wage Council unanimously agreed on the 7.8-percent increase proposal.

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The National Wage Council has agreed to propose a 7.8-percent increase in Vietnam's regional minimum wages from January 1, 2027. Photo: SGGP/ Phuc Hau

Ngo Duy Hieu, Permanent Vice President of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour, said that the parties reached the agreement after discussions that took into account the challenges facing both businesses and workers.

The proposed adjustment aims to strike a balance between improving workers' incomes and enabling businesses to sustain and expand production.

By Phuc Hau- Translated by Huyen Huong

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regional minimum wage minimum wage increase National Wage Council Vietnam General Confederation of Labour labor policy

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