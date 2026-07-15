Top leader calls for better care for invalids, revolutionary contributors

The top leader on July 15 affirmed that caring for revolutionary contributors is both a political responsibility and a moral obligation, calling for more comprehensive and timely policies for those sacrificed for the nation.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam makes the remarks during a visit to Thuan Thanh Invalids Nursing Center in Bac Ninh province. (Photo: SGGP)

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam, on July 15, affirmed that caring for revolutionary contributors is both a political responsibility and a moral obligation, calling for more comprehensive and timely policies to ensure that those who sacrificed for the nation receive the care and respect they deserve.

The top leader made the remarks during a visit to Thuan Thanh Invalids Nursing Center in Bac Ninh province ahead of the 79th anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27, 1947–2024).

Established in 1965, the center provides long-term care, medical treatment and rehabilitation for severely wounded war invalids and sick soldiers with a working capacity loss of 81 percent or more.

Expressing his emotion at returning to the center, General Secretary and President To Lam said that, although the war ended decades ago, many invalids and sick soldiers continue to wage a daily battle against injuries, illness and old age. Despite these hardships, they have preserved the noble qualities of "Uncle Ho’s Soldiers", living with resilience and patriotism while serving as inspiring examples for younger generations.

On behalf of Party and State leaders, he extended profound gratitude to Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, invalids, sick soldiers, families of martyrs and all those who rendered distinguished service to the revolution for their immense sacrifices for the nation's independence, freedom and lasting peace.

He stressed that commemorating War Invalids and Martyrs' Day is not only an occasion to express gratitude but also an opportunity to review the implementation of policies for people with meritorious service to the revolution.

Along with caring for martyrs' families, invalids, sick soldiers and veterans, the Party, State and society are continuing efforts to search for, recover and identify the remains of fallen soldiers, including those who laid down their lives while carrying out international missions, he said.

Party General Secretary and State President To Lam presents gifts to invalids at the Thuan Thanh Invalids Nursing Center. (Photo: VNA)

The Party and State leader urged the Ministry of Home Affairs and local authorities to continue reviewing and fully implementing preferential policies without delay, ensuring that beneficiaries are not burdened by unnecessary administrative procedures or institutional shortcomings.

Regarding the Thuan Thanh Invalids Nursing Center, he called for closer coordination among the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Health, Bac Ninh Province and relevant agencies to improve its organizational model, healthcare services, staffing and facilities. He stressed that the center should receive priority investment in long-term care, geriatric medicine, rehabilitation services, palliative care and accessible infrastructure for wheelchair users.

He also highlighted the importance of preserving the personal stories, memories and belongings of war invalids and sick soldiers as part of the nation's historical heritage, while creating more opportunities for younger generations to meet them and learn directly from their experiences.

The top leader expressed his hope that the invalids and sick soldiers will continue to maintain their health and optimism, remaining a source of inspiration for future generations.

On the occasion, the Party General Secretary and State President presented gifts to the invalids, sick soldiers and staff of the Thuan Thanh Invalids Nursing Center.

Vietnamplus