3.0-magnitude earthquake strikes Quang Ngai Province

A 3.0-magnitude earthquake struck Kon Plong Commune in Quang Ngai Province on the morning of July 16 and was assessed at Level 0 natural disaster risk.

According to the Earthquake Information and Tsunami Warning Center under the Institute of Earth Sciences, the epicenter was located at 14.773 degrees north latitude and 108.301 degrees east longitude in Kon Plong Commune.

The epicenter of the earthquake in Kon Plong Commune, Quang Ngai Province. Photo: igp-vast.vn

The earthquake had a focal depth of approximately 8.1 kilometers. Authorities assessed the event at Level 0 natural disaster risk, indicating no significant threat.

Earlier, on July 14, two earthquakes measuring 3.8 and 3.4 in magnitude struck Mang Den and Mang But communes in Quang Ngai Province.

Kon Plong Commune, where the latest earthquake occurred, borders the two communes affected by the earlier quakes, with the epicenters located relatively close to one another.

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By Nguyen Trang- Translated by Huyen Huong