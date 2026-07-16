Soldiers help build homes for disaster-affected families in Gia Lai

Local authorities in Ia Hiao Commune, Gia Lai Province on July 16 broke ground on 68 homes in a new resettlement area for disaster-affected households.

The 15.6-hectare resettlement site, launched earlier this year, is designed to accommodate 180 households that are regularly affected by natural disasters and flooding.

Each household has been allocated a 500-square-meter residential plot and will receive more than VND113 million (approximately US$4,320) in financial assistance to build a home, along with other forms of support. Eligible families will also be compensated for residential land, structures and crops at their former homes.

To date, the project developer has handed over land to 68 households, allowing construction of the first 68 homes to begin.

Soldiers assist residents in building their new homes. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc

The groundbreaking ceremony was attended by local officials, residents and 55 officers and soldiers from Infantry Company 1 under Area Defense Command No. 3–Thong Nhat, part of the Gia Lai Provincial Military Command.

Alongside helping build homes, Ia Hiao Commune plants trees to enhance the landscape of the resettlement area. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc

Following the groundbreaking ceremony, the commune launched a tree-planting campaign, with 265 tropical almond trees planted to improve the landscape of the new resettlement area.

Leaders of the Ia Hiao Commune Party Committee present gifts and encouragement to soldiers participating in the project. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc

Immediately after the event, soldiers from Infantry Company 1 joined local authorities in digging foundations for the new houses.

Pham Van Phuong, Secretary of the Ia Hiao Commune Party Committee, said that many hamlets in the commune have suffered frequent flooding and inundation for years.

The resettlement project is a key initiative to ensure safe housing for disaster-prone communities.

Residents receive information about their entitlements in the new resettlement area. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc

He said that the project aims to establish a well-planned resettlement community with modern infrastructure, an attractive landscape and safe living conditions, providing a solid foundation for residents to settle down and pursue long-term economic development.

Soldiers dig house foundations for residents in the new resettlement area. Photo: SGGP/ Huu Phuc

In addition to state funding, local authorities requested assistance from the Gia Lai Provincial Military Command to help residents build their homes and reduce construction costs. For the initial phase, the 55 officers and soldiers from Infantry Company 1 will support construction work through July 31.

By Huu Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong