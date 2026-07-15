National

North-South Expressway East expanded from Huu Nghi Border Gate to Dat Mui

SGGPO

The Ministry of Construction has revised the national road network master plan, adding two expressway sections to complete the North-South Expressway East from the Huu Nghi Border Gate to Dat Mui in Ca Mau.

cao-toc-can-tho-ca-mau-1-524-6719.jpg.jfif
The Can Tho - Ca Mau Expressway

Under the revised plan, the 12-kilometer Long Thanh-Tan Hiep section, part of the Bien Hoa-Vung Tau Expressway, and the 82-kilometer Ca Mau-Dat Mui Expressway have been incorporated into the North-South Expressway East. Both projects are scheduled to begin development before 2030.

The Long Thanh-Tan Hiep section will feature eight lanes, while the Ca Mau-Dat Mui route will be built with four lanes, extending the national expressway network to Vietnam's southernmost point.

The ministry also revised the alignments of seven expressways, including the North-South Expressway West, Hanoi-Lao Cai, Hanoi-Thai Nguyen-Bac Kan-Cao Bang, Hanoi Ring Road 5, Vung Ang-Cha Lo, Phan Rang-Lien Khuong-Buon Ma Thuot, and the HCMC-Vinh Long-Can Tho-Ca Mau corridor.

Among the key adjustments, the starting point of the Vung Ang-Cha Lo Expressway has been shifted from National Highway 1 to the Ky Anh bypass, improving access to the Vung Ang Economic Zone, its seaports, and surrounding industrial areas.

The Phan Rang-Lien Khuong-Buon Ma Thuot Expressway will be extended from Lien Khuong to connect directly with the North-South Expressway East, strengthening transport links between the South Central Highlands and the South Central Coast.

Meanwhile, the HCMC-Vinh Long-Can Tho-Ca Mau Expressway will be extended to intersect with the planned Ca Mau-Dat Mui Expressway, creating a continuous high-speed transport corridor from the Huu Nghi Border Gate on Vietnam's Northern frontier to Dat Mui at the country's Southern tip.

By Phuc Van – Translated by Thuy Doan

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North-South Expressway East Huu Nghi Border Gate Ca Mau-Dat Mui Expressway

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