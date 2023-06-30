Long An receives repatriation of 122 sets of remains of fallen soldiers

On June 30, the Steering Committee 515 of Long An Province organized a ceremony to receive the remains of 122 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who lost their lives in Cambodia.

On June 30, at the Binh Hiep International Border Gate in Kien Tuong Town, Long An Province, the Steering Committee 515 of Long An Province organized a ceremony to receive the remains of 122 Vietnamese volunteer soldiers who lost their lives in Cambodia.

Major General Tran Vinh Ngoc, Deputy Party Secretary of Military Region 7 and Head of the Steering Committee 515, was present at the event.

The K73 Unit, under the Military Command of Long An Province, had conducted search operations in Battambang and Pailin provinces in Cambodia and successfully located 122 sets of remains belonging to Vietnamese volunteer soldiers.

According to the Steering Committee 515 of Long An Province, a total of 2,373 sets of remains of fallen soldiers and 280 sets of remains from six mass graves have been recovered since 2001.

On this occasion, the Steering Committee 515, Military Region 7, and the Steering Committee 515 of Long An Province have presented tokens of appreciation to the collaborating teams from Pailin and Svay Rieng provinces and extended congratulations to the K73 Unit for their safe return.

Furthermore, a delegation conducted a memorial ceremony at the memorial house dedicated to the remains of the K73 Unit's fallen soldiers.

Besides, the delegation offered incense to commemorate the martyrs at the memorial house of the K73 Unit.