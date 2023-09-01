Long An Province hosts closure ceremony of bridge across Vam Co Tay River

The People’s Committee of Long An Province hosted a closure ceremony of a 437-meter-long bridge across the Vam Co Tay River on September 1.

The project is under the Tan An City Ring Road and among the three key transport projects of Long An Province which started works on December 11, 2021.

Regarding the bridge design, the height of the bridge tower is 25 meters from the top of the bridge deck. The bridge is 18.5 meters wide and is designed with four lanes, 60-meter wide and seven-meter high bridge clearance.

This is a construction project with its large scale along with complicated technologies applied for the first time in Long An Province constructed by Joint-venture contractors of Delta and Trung Nam E&C.

It is expected that the bridge will be opened for traffic in November.

By December, the project will be inaugurated and officially put into exploitation in addition to the entire Ring Road of Tan An City will be opened for traffic.

According to the Department of Transport of Long An Province, the bridge investment across the Vam Co Tay River will meet the transport demand, promote socio-economic development and open a new space for development, contributing to improving and creating a new face for Tan An City.