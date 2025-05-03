Long An approves investment policy of 3 bridges connecting to HCMC, Tien Giang

The Long An Provincial People's Council has approved the investment and construction policy of three bridges spanning the Can Giuoc River, the Vam Co Dong River, and the Vam Co Tay River to connect to Ho Chi Minh City and Tien Giang Province.

According to the information provided by the Long An Provincial People's Council on May 2, the three bridges are located on Provincial Road 827E.

The Long An Provincial Project Management Board for Construction Investment is the project's investor. The project has a total investment of nearly VND4,800 billion (US$185 million), including more than VND4,000 billion (US$154 million) from South Korean ODA loans.

The bridge over the Can Giuoc River is designed for approximately 568 meters long, with a 90-meter steel arch as the main span and six lanes. The approach road is about 1.482 kilometers long, with a design speed of 80 kilometers per hour.

Perspective view of the bridge over the Vam Co Tay River

The cable-stayed bridge over the Vam Co Dong River will have a total length of about 1,356 meters, while the bridge over the Vam Co Tay River will have a total length of approximately 1,412 meters, with a design of six lanes. These two bridges are expected to be built between 2025 and 2030.

Chairman of the Long An Provincial People's Committee Nguyen Van Ut stated that the three bridges play a strategic role in completing the province’s transportation infrastructure and establishing a continuous connection from Ho Chi Minh City through Long An to Tien Giang.

The project will significantly enhance connectivity between the Mekong Delta and Ho Chi Minh City as well as international gateways, and ease traffic pressure on national highways 1, N2, and 50.

By Ngoc Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong