Localities urged to ensure sand supply for Can Tho - Ca Mau Expressway project

The Ministry of Transport (MoT) has just requested localities to complete the procedures for licensing sand mine exploitation before December 15.

This requirement aims to ensure the material supply for the construction of the North-South expressway project, specifically Can Tho - Ca Mau Expressway.

According to the Ministry of Transport, this project needs 28 million cubic meters; however, there are still obstacles in the sand extraction process for construction.

According to the plan, in order to complete the preloading work for Can Tho - Ca Mau Expressway, part of the eastern wing of the North-South Expressway project, by December, the project needs about 86,000 cubic meters per day, but the supply only averages 36,000 cubic meters per day, including 26,000 cubic meters from river sand and 10,000 cubic meters from marine sand.

The reason is that the Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang, Ben Tre and Vinh Long have not met the progress in procedures for licensing sand mine exploitation. In the province of Dong Thap, some mines had to stop because they were excavated beyond the allowed depth.

The province of An Giang has conducted a project to dredge the Vam Nao River for sand, but the extraction has stopped because it is out of capacity. The locality also has six out of nine mines that have stopped extraction since the end of October due to excessive depth or the risk of riverbank erosion.

The Ministry of Transport has requested the provinces of Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Vinh Long, An Giang and Dong Thap to resolve issues in supplementing the missing supply. Specifically, the People's Committee of Tien Giang Province needs to complete the licensing procedures for the mines to ensure the supply of two million cubic meters for the project.

The People's Committee of Ben Tre Province was requested to complete the licensing procedures for two million cubic meters of sand. The People's Committees of Vinh Long and Dong Thap provinces have been asked to review and instruct contractors to complete the procedures to increase the extraction volume of sand mines.

By Minh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong