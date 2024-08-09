National

Localities urged to complete procedures for sand mine exploitation by August

The Ministry of Transport has just proposed various localities promptly complete the procedures and grant permits for sand mine exploitation serving for expressways construction in the Southern region in August.

The Ministry of Transport said that following the quotas granted by the Government, the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang set to provide nearly 16 million cubic meters of sand for expressway contruction and investment projects of Can Tho –Ca Mau, Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang, the Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi minh City, Cao Lanh – An Huu, Rach Soi - Ben Nhat and Go Quao - Vinh Thuan sections under the Ho Chi Minh Road construction and investment project.

Besides, Ben Tre Province was assigned to supply nearly 7.4 million cubic meters of sand for expressway projects of Can Tho – Ca Mau, Chau Doc – Can Tho – Soc Trang and Ring Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City.

However, the procedures of granting permits for sand mine exploitation in the two Mekong Delta provinces mentioned above have been slow which would fail to supply sufficient demand.

Other provinces of An Giang, Dong Thap, Vinh Long and so on have faced obstacles.

To meet the requirement on progress for expressway projects, the Ministry of Transport proposed the provinces of Tien Giang and Ben Tre to direct the relevant departments and sectors to complete the related procedures to soon put the sand mines into exploitation by the end of August to ensure the supply as assigned.

As for the provinces of Vinh Long and Dong Thap, the Ministry of Transport proposed the localities accelerate and complete the procedures of sand mine exploitation and lift the capacity of the mines to supply for projects as guaranteed.

Regarding the Mekong Delta province of An Giang, the Ministry of Transport proposed the locality promptly regulate and switch the sand volume of around 1.4 cubic meters granted for exploitation contractors serving Chau Soc – Can Tho – Soc Trang from three mines to serve Can Tho – Ca Mau section under the North-South Expressway.

