Localities must review, rectify school bus services

Provincial and municipal Departments of Transport have to collaborate with Departments of Education and Training to review and rectify schools using contracted vehicles for picking up and dropping off students.

The Ministry of Transport yesterday proposed the People’s Committees of provinces and cities to direct the Departments of Transport to collaborate with the Departments of Education and Training to review and rectify schools using contracted vehicles for picking up and dropping off students.

Accordingly, all educational institutions using school buses for picking up and dropping off students must strictly comply with the regulations and count the total number of students in the vehicles before departing and arriving at schools to ensure that no students remain on the bus.

Particularly, the Ministry of Transport proposed to identify in detail the responsibilities of relevant organizations and individuals in transportation contracts. Besides, there must be personnel in charge of managing and checking the list of students on the school bus.

As for the People’s Committee of Thai Binh Province where a five-year-old boy was found dead in a school bus on May 29, the Ministry of Transport proposed the Provincial People’s Committee of Thai Binh to direct the Provincial Department of Transport to strictly handle the case and collaborate relevant units to handle the transport business relating to the case.

