Localities mark President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday with tree planting campaign

Localities across the country honored the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh on May 19 with a sweeping tree planting campaign.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, in coordination with the Lam Dong provincial government, launched a large-scale tree planting event in commemoration of the 135th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s birth on the morning of May 19. A total of 2,550 trees were planted across the province.

Da Lat City Chairman Dang Quang Tu receives a symbolic seedling from the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment.

Leaders of the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment and Lam Dong Province join the tree planting ceremony.

During the ceremony, the organizers planted 50 Himalayan cherry blossom (Prunus cerasoides) trees, each measuring between 1.5 to 2 meters in height and 12 to 15 centimeters in trunk diameter. In addition, 2,500 three-needle pine saplings, standing between 0.8 to 1 meter tall, were also put into the ground.

Mr. Dang Quang Tu, Chairman of the Da Lat City People's Committee, emphasized the profound significance of the initiative, describing it as a heartfelt tribute that reflects the Vietnamese tradition of honoring national heroes and expressing gratitude for President Ho Chi Minh’s monumental legacy. He noted that the campaign also serves as a practical step toward environmental protection, climate resilience, and the sustainable development of Da Lat’s urban landscape.

Mr. Trieu Van Luc, Deputy Director General of the Department of Forestry and Forest Protection under the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, revealed that Vietnam has planted 980 million trees to date—equivalent to 98 percent of the target set under the Prime Minister’s “One Billion Trees” initiative for 2021–2025.

Lam Dong ranks among the leading provinces, with over 38 million trees planted and well-tended. The province continues to safeguard over 538,000 hectares of existing forest and is actively developing its potential in forest environmental services. The province also maintains a stable forest coverage rate exceeding 54 percent, a tangible contribution to the overall progress of the forestry sector.

On the morning of the same day, Ca Mau Provincial Party Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai, along with current and former provincial leaders, officials, and local residents, gathered at the Ho Chi Minh Memorial Site in Ward 1, Ca Mau City to pay tribute to the late president. The delegation offered incense and floral wreaths, held a solemn minute of silence, and expressed deep gratitude for the President’s immense contributions to the nation's independence and freedom. They also honored the memory of revolutionary forerunners who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Ca Mau Party Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai and provincial leaders take part in a ceremonial tree planting

In keeping with President Ho Chi Minh’s enduring message on the importance of tree planting, the practice has evolved into a meaningful tradition and cultural norm across Vietnam. In Ca Mau, tree planting, forest conservation, and green urban development have become key priorities for Party committees, government agencies, the Fatherland Front, and mass organizations.

Immediately following the memorial ceremony, Ca Mau’s provincial leaders participated in a symbolic tree-planting ritual in the courtyard of the Ho Chi Minh Temple and formally launched a province-wide campaign to plant trees in honor of the President’s 135th birthday.

A large number of officials, youth union members, and residents participate in tree planting in Ca Mau.

Later, officials and delegates planted 50 rosy trumpet (Tabebuia rosea) trees along Nguyen Van Bay Street in Ward 1, Ca Mau City. Simultaneously, all 16 wards and communes in Ca Mau City, along with surrounding districts, mobilized teams to plant trees along local roads.

By Doan Kien, Tan Thai – Translated by Thuy Doan