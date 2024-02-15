Localities enjoy rise in foreign visitors: VNAT

A strong rise was seen in the number of foreign tourists in many localities across the country during the seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 8-14, reported the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

A strong rise was seen in the number of foreign tourists in many localities across the country during the seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from January 8-14, led by the central city of Da Nang with nearly 177,000 and Hanoi with nearly 103,000, reported the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).

The northern province of Ninh Binh welcomed nearly 100,000 visitors, while the central Quang Nam province served about 97,000 tourists, and the northern Quang Ninh province received nearly 90,000 travelers, according to the authority.



At the same time, the number of tourists travelling to Ho Chi Minh City hit 75,000, while that in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang was 44,370, and the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong reached 20,000, it noted.

During the holiday, the tourism sector served 10.5 million domestic tourists, up 16.6 percent over the same period last year.



The VNAT attributed the increase in the number of foreign visitors to favourable visa policies, proper market exploitation, and efforts of businesses and localities as well as effective promotion activities.



Meanwhile, many new tourism products with the combination of creative ideas and high technologies were introduced, along with attractive promotion programmes.



Alongside, air service quality and seat number have been improved, meeting passengers’ demands during Tet, the authority held, adding that domestic airlines provided about 5.5 million tickets, up 4 percent year on year.

