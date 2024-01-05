Localities asked to apply more drastic solution for Ring Road 3 project

Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan yesterday had a working session with the People’s Committees of provinces related to HCMC Ring Road 3 project.

HCMC Ring Road 3 passing Long An Province



Reports from the People’s Committees of HCMC and the provinces Binh Duong, Long An, and Dong Nai reveal that the land clearance progress in these localities is quite satisfactory except for the last one. In particular, the proportions in Long An Province is 98 percent, HCMC 97 percent, Binh Duong Province 76 percent, but Dong Nai Province only 5 percent.

Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan requested that the local authorities adopt more drastic measures to successfully complete this important task as directed by the Government. The provinces of Long An, Dong Nai, and Binh Duong were asked to cooperate with one another in monitoring sand exploitation there, along with effectively controlling the quality and retail prices of this resource.

HCMC was requested to better play its coordinating role in allocating and using construction materials. As the number of undeployed bidding packages in Thu Duc City and the districts of Hoc Mon, Cu Chi is still high, HCMC should urgently finish necessary procedures so that these packages can be carried out as soon as possible.

In the working session, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong informed that the collaboration among relevant localities in Ring Road 3 construction projects lately has been quite smooth.

HCMC Ring Road 3 has a total length of 76.3km, passing HCMC (47.35km), Dong Nai Province (11.26km), Binh Duong Province (10.76km), and Long An Province (6.81km). It has 8 lanes for high speed traffic of 100km/h.

The total investment in the project is VND75.38 trillion (US$3.1 billion), taken from both the central state budget and local ones. The project is expected to be completed in 2025 and open to public a year later.

By Quoc Hung – Translated by Thanh Tam