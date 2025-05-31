Local authorities proposes to halt off-road vehicles on sane dunes in Binh Thuan

The Bac Binh District People's Committee, Binh Thuan Province, has proposed suspending all activities involving off-road cars and motorcycles carrying visitors on sane dunes in Bau Trang (White Lake) national scenic area.

Off-road vehicle tours across sand dunes in Bau Trang national scenic area pose potential safety risks.

On May 31, the People's Committee of Bac Binh District, Binh Thuan Province reported on a recent incident in Bau Trang (White Lake) national scenic area resulting in the death of a female tourist while she was traveling on an off-road vehicle across the sand dunes in the tourist area.

The report also included recommendations regarding the operation of off-road vehicle service on the dunes.

Previously, on May 25, an off-road jeep carrying eight people, including seven tourists, lost control on a slope and slid into a lake during a sand dune tour. Trieu Trang 2 Travel Company is the operator of the service.

The jeep accident at Bau Trang national scenic area causes a dead.

After the incident, the People's Committee of Bac Binh District requested relevant agencies, units and local authorities to visit and offer condolences to the victim's family. At the same time, they urgently worked with the operating company to investigate the cause of the accident, identify the vehicle driver and clarify the responsibilities of the individuals and organizations involved.

The Bac Binh District People's Committee has also instructed Hoa Thang Commune Police to promptly investigate, determine the cause, and strictly handle any violations if any in accordance with regulations.

Initially, the People's Committee of Bac Binh District has proposed the suspension of all activities involving off-road cars and motorcycles to transport tourists across the sand dunes by businesses operating within Bau Trang scenic area until relevant provincial departments and agencies properly guide these businesses, comply with necessary procedures, and meet requirements for legal operation.

By Nguyen Tien- Translated by Huyen Huong