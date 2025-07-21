Body of six-year-old boy in Ha Long boat incident found

Rescue teams on July 21 morning recovered the body of a six-year-old boy, one of the last four remaining victims unaccounted for following the tragic capsizing of the Vinh Xanh 58 tourist boat on July 19 in Ha Long Bay, the province of Quang Ninh

According to the provincial People's Committee, the boy’s body was found near Ti Top Island during an expanded search operation. The child had been travelling with his family as part of an eight-member group. His mother and two other relatives died in the incident. After the body was brought ashore, it was transferred to a medical facility for necessary post-mortem procedures.

Rescuers search for missing people in the tragic capsizing of the Vinh Xanh 58 tourist boat on July 19 in Ha Long Bay, the northeastern province of Quang Ninh. (Photo: tienphong.vn)

So far, the maritime disaster has claimed the lives of 36 people, with 10 survivors rescued and three individuals still missing. Search and rescue operations are continuing under difficult conditions, as Quang Ninh also braces for the arrival of Typhoon Wipha, the third of its kind to enter East Sea so far this year.

Vinh Xanh 58, registration number QN-7105, departed from the Ha Long International Passenger Port in Bai Chay ward at around 1:30 p.m. on July 19 with 49 people on board, including 46 passengers and three crew members.

It was on route along Tour Route 2 of Ha Long Bay when it was hit by a sudden, violent thunderstorm near Dau Go Cave.

The storm capsized the boat within a few minutes, plunging dozens of passengers into the sea. Emergency response teams and local residents quickly mobilised in a race to rescue survivors.

Authorities continue to expand the search radius and deploy drones and divers as they work urgently to find the remaining missing individuals.

