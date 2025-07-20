Capsized tourist boat in Quang Ninh towed ashore

Alongside the salvage efforts, rescue teams worked through the night, expanding the search area to ensure no victims were left behind.

The Vinh Xanh 58 tourist boat was salvaged and towed ashore early July 20 for further investigation, after capsizing a day earlier in the northern province of Quang Ninh, leaving dozens dead.

The capsized Vinh Xanh 58 tourist boat is salvaged and towed ashore early July 20 for further investigation. (Photo: VNA)

The boat tipped over at 1:45 p.m. on July 19 near Ti Top Island in the Ha Long Bay World Heritage Site due to a sudden thunderstorm, while carrying 48 tourists and five crew members.

A total of 47 people have been recovered, with ten survivors and 37 confirmed dead, including four victims whose identities are still being verified.

Under orders from Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha, Quang Ninh deployed four large vessels and key personnel to assist with the salvage operation.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (second, left) instructs the search and rescue operations. (Photo: VNA)

Alongside the salvage efforts, rescue teams worked through the night, expanding the search area to ensure no victims were left behind.

Colonel Nguyen Thuan, deputy police chief of Quang Ninh province, said the search teams remained deployed in 25 units to locate the remaining victims.

Late on July 19, local authorities visited victims undergoing emergency treatment and intensive care at the provincial General Hospital.

The province has initially provided financial support of VND25 million (US$955) per bereaved family and 8 million per injured survivor. It has also arranged accommodations and is covering all lodging and meal expenses for victims' families while they remain in the locality.

The Quang Ninh Fatherland Front Committee has also provided VND5 million per deceased victim and VND3 million per injured survivor. In a show of solidarity, several local businesses have contributed an additional VND40 million for each fatality and VND25 million for those injured.

After learning about the incident, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on July 19 issued an urgent dispatch, asking the Ministry of National Defence, in coordination with the Ministry of Public Security and other relevant ministries, agencies, and local authorities, to mobilise all available personnel and resources operating near the area to carry out search and rescue operations as swiftly and effectively as possible.

Authorities were also requested to provide timely support for the victims’ families and to investigate the cause of the accident thoroughly, ensuring that any violations are strictly dealt with.

The Government leader also ordered a comprehensive review of all maritime safety procedures, with immediate measures to address shortcomings and to guarantee absolute safety for vessels operating in the area.

