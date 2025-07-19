National

Farmers in Can Tho urged to harvest rice ahead of peak rainy season

Authorities in Can Tho City urge local farmers to harvest rice early as the city is going to brace for peak rainy season. 

The Can Tho City Hydrometeorological Station has issued a cautionary bulletin advising farmers of impending severe weather, including thunderstorms, lightning, tornadoes, hail, and localized heavy rainfall.

Farmers in Can Tho City are advised to harvest their crop

Following these warnings and the approaching peak of the rainy season, farmers in the region are strongly encouraged to carry out the harvesting of summer-autumn rice to mitigate potential crop damage.

Thunderstorms are currently affecting several communes and wards across Can Tho City. Authorities are urging residents to remain alert to dangerous weather conditions, including lightning, localized heavy rain, hail, tornadoes, and strong gusts of wind.

On the same day, the Southern Hydrometeorological Station issued a warning for the period from noon on July 20 through July 22. During this time, the East Sea is expected to experience strong southwest winds. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast at sea, with potential for tornadoes and strong gusts.

Meanwhile, high tides are affecting Ca Mau Peninsula, particularly in the West Sea. Peak tide levels are recorded at 0.79 meters at Song Doc station and 0.64 meters at Xeo Ro station.

In response, the Mekong Delta’s agricultural and environmental authorities are advising farmers to reinforce embankments, secure dams, and operate pumps to mitigate flood risks. Farmers in Can Tho City, An Giang, and Dong Thap are also encouraged to harvest their summer-autumn rice crop when weather conditions permit, to minimize potential losses.

