Survivors of capsized tourist boat in Ha Long Bay gradually recover

Thanks to timely first aid and treatment, all ten victims of the tourist boat capsizing incident in Ha Long Bay are now in stable condition, and their mental health is gradually recovering.

On the morning of July 20, the Quang Ninh Provincial Department of Health provided official information on the rescue efforts and medical treatment for the survivors of the tourist boat capsize in Ha Long Bay that left several casualties.



Previously, the tourist boat carrying 48 passengers and five crew members on a sightseeing the tour of Ha Long Bay was capsized near Dau Go Cave in Ha Long Bay at around 2 p.m. on July 19 amid heavy rain and strong waves.

Rescue forces are searching for the missing victims.

Upon receiving the report, local health authorities urgently activated emergency rescue works, mobilized 31 ambulances and medical staff from various healthcare units to Bai Chay Port and Marine Unit 2 to give the victims first aid, transport them the hospital.

Medical staff on standby for first aid and treatment

Ambulances on standby for victim transport

A representative of the Quang Ninh Provincial Department of Health visits a victim.

Nine injured victims are currently receiving treatment at Quang Ninh General Hospital, while one pediatric case is being cared for at Bai Chay Hospital. Most of the patients suffered soft tissue injuries and psychological trauma, including some cases with multiple injuries.

Thanks to timely first aid and treatment, all ten victims are now in stable health condition, and their mental health is gradually recovering.

As updated on the morning of July 20, rescue workers found a total of 45 victims, including 10 survivors who are currently receiving treatment at the hospital and 35 confirmed dead.

Four people remain missing, and rescue teams are continuing the search efforts.

Quang Ninh Province’s health sector is working closely with relevant authorities to provide medical care and psychological support to the victims and their families, as well as to arrange transportation of the deceased back to their hometowns for burial.

On the night of July 19, leaders from the Provincial Party Committee, the People’s Committee, the Fatherland Front Committee and the Department of Health of Quang Ninh Province visited and offered support to the victims receiving treatment at the hospitals.

Related News Capsized tourist boat in Quang Ninh towed ashore

By Nguyen Quoc- Translated by Huyen Huong