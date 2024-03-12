National

Lo Te-Rach Soi road upgrade project asked to be started before April 30

SGGP

The Ministry of Transport on March 11 asked the My Thuan Project Management Board to urgently accelerate the Lo Te-Rach Soi road upgrade project which connects Can Tho City and Kien Giang Province in the Mekong Delta.

l7b-6245jpg-1761.jpg
Electric wires in Phan Thiet - Dau Giay expressway are stolen. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the plan, the project is scheduled to be kicked off in the first quarter of 2024. However, the project is progressing slower than the proposed. So far, the My Thuan Project Management Board has not submitted construction drawing designs and construction cost estimates to specialized agencies for evaluation yet.

The Ministry of Transport has requested the management board to accelerate the progress of the project to have a basis for selecting contractors and ensuring the work to be started before April 30.

The My Thuan Project Management Board must take responsibility to the Minister of Transport for the quality and progress of the project.

As planned, the project will expand emergency stopping lanes, add new emergency stops, improve the signage system, and paint road markings on the route in accordance with the approved expressway standards.

The Ministry of Transport has also requested the People's Committees of Binh Thuan and Dong Nai provinces to handle the situation of unauthorized dismantling of fences and theft of construction assets at the North-South expressway component projects, including Vinh Hao- Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet - Dau Giay expressways.

By Minh Duy, Hoang Bac – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Lo Te-Rach Soi road upgrade project My Thuan Project Management Board construction drawing designs construction cost estimates

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn