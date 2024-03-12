Lo Te-Rach Soi road upgrade project asked to be started before April 30

The Ministry of Transport on March 11 asked the My Thuan Project Management Board to urgently accelerate the Lo Te-Rach Soi road upgrade project which connects Can Tho City and Kien Giang Province in the Mekong Delta.

Electric wires in Phan Thiet - Dau Giay expressway are stolen. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the plan, the project is scheduled to be kicked off in the first quarter of 2024. However, the project is progressing slower than the proposed. So far, the My Thuan Project Management Board has not submitted construction drawing designs and construction cost estimates to specialized agencies for evaluation yet.

The Ministry of Transport has requested the management board to accelerate the progress of the project to have a basis for selecting contractors and ensuring the work to be started before April 30.

The My Thuan Project Management Board must take responsibility to the Minister of Transport for the quality and progress of the project.

As planned, the project will expand emergency stopping lanes, add new emergency stops, improve the signage system, and paint road markings on the route in accordance with the approved expressway standards.

The Ministry of Transport has also requested the People's Committees of Binh Thuan and Dong Nai provinces to handle the situation of unauthorized dismantling of fences and theft of construction assets at the North-South expressway component projects, including Vinh Hao- Phan Thiet and Phan Thiet - Dau Giay expressways.

By Minh Duy, Hoang Bac – Translated by Kim Khanh