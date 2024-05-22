Lo Te-Rach Soi, Cao Lanh-Lo Te upgrade projects behind schedule

The Ministry of Transport has recently expedited the progress of the investment project to upgrade the road surface of the Lo Te-Rach Soi route and the investment project to upgrade the Cao Lanh-Lo Te route.

If the pace is not quickened, it will be difficult to complete these projects by the 2025 target.

On May 22, the Ministry of Transport urged the My Thuan Project Management Unit to accelerate the implementation of two projects: upgrading the road surface of the Lo Te-Rach Soi route in Can Tho City and Kien Giang Province and upgrading the Cao Lanh-Lo Te route in Dong Thap Province and Can Tho City to improve traffic flow.

According to the Ministry of Transport, these two projects were approved to be completed by 2025. However, the construction progress has been slow compared to the requirements. Specifically, the Lo Te-Rach Soi project was scheduled to commence construction before April 30 but has not yet begun. Similarly, the Cao Lanh-Lo Te project faces delays due to slow construction by the contractor, sluggish site clearance, and the inability to determine a source for the sand materials needed for project construction.

For the Cao Lanh-Lo Te project, the Ministry of Transport has asked the My Thuan Project Management Unit to promptly coordinate with local authorities to facilitate compensation, support, resettlement, and land handover to the contractor for the construction organization.

Regarding the sand material supply, the My Thuan Project Management Unit needs to swiftly collaborate with the relevant authorities in Dong Thap Province to determine the sand supply source for the project, aligning with the project's schedule and implementation plan.

Regarding construction activities, based on the approved overall construction progress, the My Thuan Project Management Unit must direct the contractor to speed up the mobilization of construction machinery, equipment, and manpower and to complete all relevant procedures following regulations.

For the Lo Te-Rach Soi project, the Ministry of Transport urges the My Thuan Project Management Unit to promptly review and complete all related tasks to facilitate early construction commencement to meet the schedule.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Thuy Doan