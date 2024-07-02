List of 13 land acquisition projects submitted to HCMC People's Council

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on July 1 signed document No. 3674/TTr-UBND on proposing the HCMC People's Council review and approve the list of land acquisition projects for socio-economic development.

The list of 13 land acquisition projects is submitted to the HCMC People's Council. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the list of 13 land acquisition projects has a total land area of 3.14 hectares, including 12 projects in District 7, Binh Tan and Binh Chanh districts that have not got a land use plan in 2024, and the construction project to tackle embankment erosion along Tac Muong Lon canal in Nha Be District that was added to the 2024 land use plan.

After being approved by the HCMC People's Council, the municipal People's Committee will instruct relevant departments, districts, and units to implement adjustment and supplementation procedures for the mentioned-above projects and add them to the 2024 district-level land use plan that has been approved and land acquisition procedures according to legal regulations.

