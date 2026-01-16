Lightning-fast Quang Trung Campaign achieves resounding victory: PM

The PM instructed localities to complete house handovers no later than January 18, 2026, while continuing to address environmental issues, create jobs and livelihoods, and ensure transparent, timely support for affected households.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the conference (Photo: VNA)

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 16 chaired an online conference with central localities to review the “Quang Trung Campaign,” a lightning-fast effort to rebuild and repair houses damaged by storms and floods in central Vietnam, declaring that the campaign had achieved a “resounding victory.”

The PM stressed that "each house rebuilt under the campaign was constructed not only with concrete and bricks, but also with the compassion, solidarity, and support of the entire society."

From early October to late November 2025, the central region was struck by a succession of severe storms and historic floods, leaving 1,597 houses collapsed or swept away and 34,759 others severely damaged.

Acting on instructions from Party General Secretary To Lam, the PM launched the Quang Trung Campaign to rapidly rebuild and repair homes for affected households, with the clear objective that no family would be left without shelter.

Following the launch, the Government leader issued a series of urgent directives, chaired weekly meetings, and assigned Deputy Prime Ministers to work directly on the ground to remove bottlenecks and speed up implementation. An additional VND328 billion (US$12.48 million) was allocated to support localities in carrying out the campaign.

With the spirit of “working day and night,” ministries, local authorities, and mass organizations mobilized maximum resources and manpower. By December 30, 2025, all 34,759 damaged houses had been fully repaired, while by January 15, 2026, the construction of all 1,597 new houses had been basically completed—more than 45 days ahead of the initial schedule. As a result, 100 percent of affected households now have new, solid homes in time to welcome the 14th National Party Congress and the Lunar New Year.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh honors collectives and individuals with outstanding contributions to the Quang Trung Campaign (Photo: VNA).

The Ministry of National Defence deployed more than 312,500 personnel and over 10,500 vehicles, helping build 619 new houses and repair 363 others, with support in cash and essential supplies valued at over VND136 billion. The Ministry of Public Security mobilized more than 126,000 officers and resources worth over VND120 billion, taking the lead in building 419 new houses. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment coordinated nearly US$11.5 million in international aid, while the Ministry of Construction provided 360 standard housing designs, including 45 flood- and storm-resistant models.

The Vietnam Fatherland Front and its member organizations allocated 486.2 billion to support the effort in localities, while 1,334 members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union contributed their working days.

At the conference, PM Pham Minh Chinh underlined that although the campaign involved no gunfire, it embodied the spirit of “swift action, swift victory.” It has been more than a success, he said, underlining that it is a “resounding victory.”

Beyond restoring homes, it strengthened public trust in the Party’s leadership and demonstrated the immense strength derived from unity between the State and the people.

He also highlighted key lessons, noting that rebuilding houses is only the first step in helping communities recover sustainably.

PM Phama Minh Chinh instructed localities to complete house handovers no later than January 18, 2026, while continuing to address environmental issues, restore essential infrastructure, create jobs and livelihoods, and ensure transparent, timely support for affected households, especially during the Lunar New Year.

The Quang Trung Campaign, he said, has rekindled hope in areas once devastated by floods, turning tears of loss into tears of joy, and opening the door to a brighter future as the country enters a new spring and a new stage of development, he said.

At the event, the Government leader honored collectives and individuals with outstanding contributions to the campaign.

Vietnamplus