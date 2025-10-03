Life-saving liver transplant carried out successfully at Military Hospital 175

Military Hospital 175 today announced the successful completion of a complex emergency living-donor liver transplant, saving the life of a patient suffering from critical, acute liver failure.

This marks the ninth successful liver transplant procedure performed at the hospital.

The recipient, a 40-year-old male, had a history of chronic Hepatitis B, which had been managed with regular antiviral medication. Tragically, the patient ceased his antiviral regimen over a month ago, leading to a rapid and severe health decline.

Upon admission, the patient exhibited sharply elevated liver enzymes and profoundly impaired liver function. His condition deteriorated rapidly; within two days, he entered a Grade IV hepatic coma (hepatic encephalopathy) due to systemic poisoning, accompanied by severe coagulation disorders. An expert medical panel determined that the patient was in acute liver failure with a high mortality prognosis, concluding that an emergency liver transplant was the sole life-saving solution.

The urgent need for a donor was met by the patient's 44-year-old elder brother, who selflessly volunteered to donate a portion of his liver. An immediate and thorough screening process confirmed that the donor’s liver tissue was fully compatible with the recipient.

Military Hospital 175 rapidly finalized all necessary testing, conducted a multidisciplinary consultation, and prepared for the critical operation. The surgical procedure was executed under the direct guidance of the hospital’s Board of Directors, with crucial professional support provided by leading experts from Military Central Hospital 108.

The complex surgery, which required the mobilisation of hundreds of doctors and technicians across numerous specialties, lasted more than eight hours.

The operation results have been highly positive. The recipient regained consciousness within 24 hours, and his clinical indicators show encouraging recovery. The liver donor is currently reported to be in stable health and has since returned to normal activities.

The hospital highlighted the procedure as a significant achievement in its efforts to advance complex organ transplantation capabilities.

