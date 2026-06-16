Lien Khuong International Airport to reopen earlier than expected

Based on the actual construction progress of the runway and taxiway repair project at Lien Khuong Airport, the airport is expected to resume operations earlier than planned, more than 10 days before the peak of the National Day (September 2) holiday.

Workers carry out construction on the taxiway at Lien Khuong Airport. (Photo: SGGP)

On June 15, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) issued an official document to Vietnam Airlines Corporation (Vietnam Airlines), Vietjet Aviation Joint Stock Company (Vietjet Air), Bamboo Airways Joint Stock Company (Bamboo Airways), Vietravel Airlines Joint Stock Company (Vietravel Airlines), and Pacific Airlines Joint Stock Company, requesting coordination in preparing operational plans for the resumption of flight routes to and from Lien Khuong International Airport.

As reported by Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper on March 4, the project investor, Vietnam Airlines Corporation, in coordination with the People’s Committee of Lam Dong Province, held the groundbreaking ceremony for the project to repair the runway and taxiway at Lien Khuong International Airport.

This is a Class I aviation transport infrastructure project with a total investment of VND1,032 billion (US$39 million). The scope of work includes the full rehabilitation of the 3,250-meter-long and 45-meter-wide runway and taxiways, as well as technical infrastructure systems and equipment to ensure safe flight operations.

Construction work is being urgently and actively accelerated. (Photo: SGGP)

Under the original plan, Lien Khuong Airport was scheduled to be temporarily closed from March 4 to August 25, 2026, to facilitate construction and renovation works.

According to ACV, based on the actual construction progress of the runway and taxiway rehabilitation project at Lien Khuong Airport, operations are expected to resume from 00:00 on August 19. ACV also requested airlines to proactively develop operational plans, arrange aircraft allocation, and adjust flight schedules appropriately in order to serve passengers as soon as the airport is cleared to reopen.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh