Leadership responsibility to be increased to reduce poverty in ethnic minority

The Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs on December 30 held a conference in both virtual and in-person forms connecting provinces and cities across Vietnam to review ethnic affairs work in 2024 and set tasks for 2025 in Hanoi.

At the conference held in Ho Chi Minh City (Photo:SGGP)

Speaking at the conference, Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyen Hoa Binh emphasized that there are many specific guidelines, mechanisms, and policies issued to support ethnic minorities and mountainous regions, along with significant investment resources. It requested that the enthusiasm and responsibility of the leadership at all levels be even higher to do more for ethnic groups.

Addressing the venue of the conference in HCMC, Standing Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of the city, Duong Ngoc Hai, said that the ethnic minority communities in the city have stable livelihoods and continuous economic growth, contributing to the city's economic growth.

Standing Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of the city, Duong Ngoc Hai speaks at the meeting. (Photo:SGGP)

The People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will continue to lead and direct departments and the political system to focus on implementing key tasks and solutions to ensure that state management on religious and ethnic affairs is unified and synchronous from the city to districts, communes, and towns, he added.

By Lam Nguyen, Cam Tuyet—Translated by Kim Khanh