Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on National Day

Leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly and Vietnam Fatherland Front paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum in Hanoi on August 31, on the occasion of the 78th National Day (September 2,1945-2023).

Prominent among them were State President Vo Van Thuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, and NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

On September 2, 78 years ago, at Ba Dinh Square, President Ho Chi Minh read the Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.

Later, the delegation offered incense and paid tribute to fallen soldiers at the Monument to Heroes and Martyrs on Bac Son Street near the mausoleum.

On the morning of the same day, delegations from the Central Military Commission - the Ministry of National Defence, the Central Public Security Party Committee - the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council and People’s Committee of Hanoi also laid wreaths in tribute to the late leader and fallen combatants.

In Ho Chi Minh City, a delegation of the municipal Party Committee, People’s Council, People’s Committee, the city branch of the VFF led by Politburo member, and Secretary of the Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen paid homage to President Ho Chi Minh and President Ton Duc Thang at the city branch of the Ho Chi Minh Museum in District 4.