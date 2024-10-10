National

Leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on capital city’s Liberation Day

Leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and laid wreaths at his mausoleum today.

Leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on October 10. (Photo: VNA)

Leaders and former leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh and laid wreaths at his mausoleum on October 10, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the capital city’s Liberation Day.

Prominent among them were National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man, former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former State President Truong Tan Sang, and many Poliburo members.

The delegates expressed their profound gratitude for the late leader who devoted his whole life for the nation and led the people to glorious victories.

Throughout his revolutionary life, President Ho Chi Minh held a special affection and concern for the development of the capital city. His thoughts and teachings have been invaluable legacies and served as guiding principles for the municipal Party Committee, administration, and people, contributing to building Hanoi into a more prosperous and modern city.

The delegation also laid wreaths and offered incense at the Monument for Heroic Martyrs on Bac Son street near the mausoleum.

