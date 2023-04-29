Leaders offer incense in commemoration of Hung Kings, Vietnamese ancestors

An incense-offering ceremony was solemnly held this morning in Phu Tho Province in commemoration of Hung Kings and founders of the Vietnamese nation.

The ceremony took place at the Hung Temple special national historical site in the Northern province of Phu Tho on the death anniversary of Hung Kings (on the 10th of the third lunar month, falling on April 29 this year, with the participation of President Vo Van Thuong, Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, Minister of Public Security General To Lam, Head of the General Department of Politics of the Vietnam People's Army Luong Cuong and other delegates.

In the solemn atmosphere along with the ceremonial music performance, delegations of Party and State officials and leaders of Phu Tho Province offered incense and flowers in tribute to the Hung Kings.

Besides, the procession and worshipping rituals of offering incense, flowers, “Banh Chung” (square glutinous rice cake) and “Banh Giay” (round sticky rice cakes) to the Hung Kings and Vietnamese ancestors were performed at Hung Temple to pray for the nation’s peace and prosperity.

After that, Party and State leaders along with delegates laid wreaths and burned incense at the Mausoleum of Hung Kings, the bas-relief engraved image of Uncle Ho talking with cadres and soldiers of Tien Phong Brigade in the area of cross-road in Gieng Temple.

This morning, incense-offering ceremonies in commemoration of Hung Kings and founders of the nation took place simultaneously at relic sites nationwide dedicated to the Hung Kings.

Some photos were captured at the incense-offering ceremony this morning: