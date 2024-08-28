Leaders of Party, State pay respects at Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site

The 83rd death anniversary of former leaders of the Party and people and soldiers (August 28, 1941- 2024) was held at Nga Ba Giong National Historical Site in Hoc Mon District, Ho Chi Minh City this morning.

The Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hoc Mon District, Ho Chi Minh City organized the ceremony to commemorate former typical senior leaders of the Party such as former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Indochina Nguyen Van Cu; Phan Dang Luu, Standing Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Indochina along with many other compatriots and soldiers who made sacrifices for the noble cause of national liberation and reunification at this land.

Attending the event were former Politburo members and former Presidents of Vietnam Nguyen Minh Triet and Truong Tan Sang along with former leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, leaders from various provinces and cities as well as family members of the former Party leaders, relatives of Vietnamese heroic mothers and heroic martyrs.

The delegate sincerely offered incense and flowers in memory of the former Party leaders, compatriots and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the cause of national liberation and reunification.

On the same day, the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hoc Mon District, Ho Chi Minh City organized an incense-and-flower-offering ceremony at various historical sites in the district of Hoc Mon.

Some photos are captured at the death anniversary of former leaders of the Party and people and soldiers.

By Thu Hoai, Cam Tuyet- Translated by Huyen Huong