Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City, Laos' Champasak discuss joint cooperation

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai on January 11 received Governor of Champasak Province, Laos, Alounxay Sounnalath.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai (R) and Governor of Champasak Province, Laos, Alounxay Sounnalath (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

The meeting with Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai was part of the working trip of the delegation from Champasak Province to Ho Chi Minh City.

During the working session with the Ho Chi Minh City’s leader, Mr. Alounxay Sounnalath briefly reported Champasak’s socio-economic situation and highlighted that the visit aimed to implement the memorandum of understanding on cooperation between the two localities.

He valued the cooperation between the two localities in recent times and aspired to more in-depth achievements in the coming time.

Champasak Province called for investment from Ho Chi Minh City in sectors such as fertilizer and livestock feed production, tourism and agricultural development, logistics and transportation.

The delegates of two sides pose a commemorative photo at the meeting. (Photo: SGGP/ Xuan Hanh)

Mr. Alounxay Sounnalath proposed that Ho Chi Minh City prioritize training support in five sectors of healthcare, urban planning, agricultural product processing, tourism and economic management to meet the actual needs of the province.

In addition, Champasak Province also aspired to learning and exchanging experiences with Ho Chi Minh City in building a township model based on new rural area models.

He also suggested that Ho Chi Minh City authorities promote the establishment of a cooperation symbol between the two localities.

Governor of Champasak Province Alounxay Sounnalath hoped that cooperation boosted between Champasak Province and Ho Chi Minh City will contribute to strengthening the special relationship between the two countries, and the traditional relationship between Laos and Vietnam will remain sustainable forever.

In response, Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai appreciated the proposal for enhancing cooperation between the two localities from the Governor of Champasak Province and committed to close cooperation with localities in Laos, particularly Champasak Province.

Ho Chi Minh City will continue to implement the cooperation program signed between the two sides.

Accordingly, there is a supplement of a memorandum of cooperation between the Ho Chi Minh City High Command and the armed forces of Champasak Province, and between the Departments of Industry and Trade of the two localities. The city will continue to implement short-term training programs for Champasak Province officials, added Mr. Phan Van Mai.

By Xuan Hanh- Translated by Huyen Huong