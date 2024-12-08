Leaders arrive at funeral hall to pay respects to 12 martyrs

On the morning of December 8, the Military Region 7 Command solemnly held a funeral ceremony for the 12 martyrs who sacrificed their lives during a defensive combat drill.
The funeral ceremony was held at the national funeral home of the Ministry of National Defense in Go Vap District in Ho Chi Minh City.
At 6:45 a.m. on the same day, Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Commander of the Military Region 7, granted the Third-class National Protection Order of President Luong Cuong to the representatives of the 12 martyrs' families.
Lieutenant General Tran Hoai Trung, Political Commissar of the Military Region 7, granted certificates of national merit to the representatives of the martyrs' families.
Secretary of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Nguyen Minh Triet granted the Brave Youth Badge to the representatives of the martyrs' families.
President Luong Cuong sent a wreath to extend his deepest condolences to the families of the martyrs. Representatives of centrally-run agencies and provinces and cities paid their respects to the martyrs.
Former President Nguyen Minh Triet, former President Truong Tan Sang, former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung and former Standing member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Le Hong Anh attended the funeral.
The delegation from the Ministry of National Defense, led by Deputy Defense Minister Senior Lieutenant General Vo Minh Luong came to the funeral hall to pay respects to the martyrs.
The delegation of the Party Committee and the Command of the Military Region 7 led by Lieutenant General Nguyen Truong Thang, Commander of the Military Region 7 arrived at the funeral hall to pay respects to 12 martyrs.
The delegation from the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City led by Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen attended the funeral ceremony.
Accompanying the delegation to the funeral ceremony were Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai, Standing Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Nguyen Phuoc Loc.
The martyrs included Sergeant Major Dang Quoc Binh and 11 Sergeants, namely Truong Van Tien, Pham Ngoc Hieu, Nguyen Bui Truong An, Lam Hoang Nhat, Bui Hy Lap, Nguyen Trong Hoa, Nguyen Ho Gia Huy, Vo Thanh Hieu, Thong Minh Kiet, Hong Chi Tai and Trinh Doan The Anh who belonged to a battalion established by the armed forces from different localities.
They were killed in an accidental explosion during the military training exercise on the evening of December 2. The military training exercise was conducted by the Military Region 7 from December 1 to December 4.