Le Thanh Tan Kien social housing project in HCMC starts construction

A groundbreaking ceremony of the Le Thanh Tan Kien social housing project in Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City was held on August 29.

Bui Xuan Cuong, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee, attended the groundbreaking ceremony this morning.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong along with leaders from the HCMC Department of Construction and the project investor participate in the groundbreaking ceremony for the Le Thanh Tan Kien Social Housing Project. (Photo: SGGP/ Duc Trung)

The Le Thanh Tan Kien social housing project includes four apartment blocks with 18 floors each and two blocks for commercial service.

The total construction area is 127,000 square meters, including approximately 47,000 square meters for commercial services.

There are 1,445 social housing units for rent over 49 years, with average sizes ranging from 45 square meters to 50 square meters which are suitable for people with low- and moderate incomes.

Once completed, this project will meet the housing needs of workers and employees in industrial zones and contribute to improving the quality of life for low to middle-income people in Ho Chi Minh City.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Le Thanh Tan Kien social housing project in Binh Chanh District, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo:SGGP/ Duc Trung)

Delivering his speech at the groundbreaking ceremony, Vice Chairman of the Municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong affirmed that the city’s leaders praised the consistent determination and efforts of the project investor, relevant departments and units in urgently completing the legal procedures to commence the project.

Ho Chi Minh City has adjusted its general plan until 2040, with a vision up to 2060. Following this plan, the functional agencies will concentrate on reviewing and adjusting various plans, including housing development plans, to create new conditions for attracting investment in housing projects across the city.

Thanks to the enforcement of the 2024 Land Law, Housing Law, Real Estate Business Law officially came into effect on August 1, 2024, along with the implementation of Resolution No.98 on piloting specific mechanisms and policies, including those related to social housing development and land use adjustments for housing development, the city’s social housing development plan is feasible.

Leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee praised the contributions of some real estate companies in the development of social housing projects in the city.

By Duc Trung- Translated by Huyen Huong