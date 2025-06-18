Lawmakers pass revised law on product quality

The National Assembly on June 18 passed the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Product and Goods Quality.

At the 9th session of the 15th National Assembly (Photo: VNA)

The National Assembly on June 18 passed the law amending and supplementing a number of articles of the Law on Product and Goods Quality, with 408 out of 420 participating deputies voting in favour, accounting for 85.36 percent of the total.

Alongside amendments to Articles 1 to 6, the revised law adds five new articles – 6a, 6b, 6c, 6d, and 6đ – following Article 6.

Notably, Article 6a outlines the responsibilities for state management of product and goods quality, while Article 6d deals with traceability and transparency across the supply chains. Under Article 6a, the Government holds unified responsibility for state management of product and goods quality nationwide, with the Ministry of Science and Technology serving as the lead agency, answerable to the Government for implementation.

The law also revises the title of Section 2, Chapter II to: "Rights and obligations of consumers; social organisations participating in the protection of consumer rights; and professional associations". Additionally, the title of Chapter III is amended to: "Quality management of products and goods in manufacturing, export, import, circulation in the market and on digital platforms serving electronic transactions."

Amendments are also made to Article 23, which governs the declaration of applicable standards, conformity to standards, and conformity to technical regulations.

The amended law will take effect on January 1, 2026.

