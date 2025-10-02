Launch of campaign, relief efforts aim to help natural disaster victims

The Vietnam Red Cross Society has officially launched the nationwide campaign ‘Join Hands to Overcome Floods’ to help natural disaster victims.

This initiative which will run from October 1 to October 30 aims to mobilize resources to assist those severely impacted by recent severe weather events.

In a significant show of support, a high-level delegation, including Standing Member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu and Vice Chairwoman Ha Thi Nga of the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front visited Quang Tri Province yesterday. The purpose of the visit was to offer encouragement and provide immediate support to the local populace in overcoming the devastation caused by typhoon Bualoi (storm No. 10).

During the visit, Standing Member of the Secretariat Tran Cam Tu formally presented financial assistance from the Party and State leaders to the Party Committee, government, and people of Quang Tri Province for disaster relief.

Furthermore, several major institutions and corporations contributed substantial aid:

- The Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front donated VND500 million (US$18,924).

- Vietnam National Energy Industry Group provided VND5 billion.

- BIDV and VietinBank each contributed VND1 billion.

To ensure the ease and transparency of public donations, the Vietnam Red Cross Society has collaborated with the Joint Stock Commercial Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam (Vietcombank). Donations are being facilitated through the VCB Digibank application and the official account of the Vietnam Red Cross Society Central Committee, designated with account number H2025. Citizens can contribute by scanning a dedicated QR code or accessing the VCB Digibank application. Yesterday afternoon, the Red Cross had already received more than VND2.6 billion through the H2025 account.

In a related effort, Hanoi City has pledged comprehensive support to five provinces such as Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Ninh Binh, and Thanh Hoa with a total allocation of VND55 billion to assist natural disaster victims to overcome the consequences of the recent storms and floods.

Separately, yesterday afternoon, Director Nguyen Minh Tuan of the Minh Tuan Mobile system visited Sai Gon Giai Phong Newspaper (SGGP) to donate VND100 million expressing solidarity with the people affected by the recent storm No. 10.

On behalf of the SGGP Newspaper Editorial Board, Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong extended gratitude to the leadership and employees of Minh Tuan Mobile for their trust and support channeled through the newspaper’s relief efforts. Deputy Editor-in-Chief Bui Thi Hong Suong also noted that over the past two years, the newspaper has successfully mobilized over VND30 billion for its 'Lighting up the belief – Overcoming difficulties to go to school' program, which focuses on donating libraries, constructing and equipping classrooms, and providing scholarships to students in remote areas across the country.

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan