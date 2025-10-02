Dong Nai steps up land clearance for Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh Expressway

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province yesterday worked with relevant departments and units regarding the progress of the Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh Expressway section of the western North–South Expressway.

The Dong Nai Provincial Land Fund Development Center informed that the project has a total length of more than 100 kilometers, requiring over 940 hectares of land clearance.

The center is currently mobilizing residents to hand over land, and by October 30, at least 60 percent of the site area is expected to be cleared.

Perspective view of the Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh Expressway

Vice Chairman of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee Ho Van Ha emphasized that land compensation and clearance are key to accelerating project completion.

The province plans to launch a “90-day campaign” to complete land clearance, aiming to finalize land origin verification and land pricing by October 2025.

He also directed ten relevant communes and wards to intensify efforts, forming working groups to persuade residents to hand over land early.

