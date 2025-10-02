National

Dong Nai steps up land clearance for Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh Expressway

SGGP

The People’s Committee of Dong Nai Province yesterday worked with relevant departments and units regarding the progress of the Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh Expressway section of the western North–South Expressway.

The Dong Nai Provincial Land Fund Development Center informed that the project has a total length of more than 100 kilometers, requiring over 940 hectares of land clearance.

The center is currently mobilizing residents to hand over land, and by October 30, at least 60 percent of the site area is expected to be cleared.

phoi-canh-19402708012025-6451-5564jpg-8196-7738.jpeg
Perspective view of the Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh Expressway

Vice Chairman of the Dong Nai Provincial People’s Committee Ho Van Ha emphasized that land compensation and clearance are key to accelerating project completion.

The province plans to launch a “90-day campaign” to complete land clearance, aiming to finalize land origin verification and land pricing by October 2025.

He also directed ten relevant communes and wards to intensify efforts, forming working groups to persuade residents to hand over land early.

By Hoang Bac- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

land clearance Gia Nghia – Chon Thanh Expressway Dong Nai Provincial Land Fund Development Center

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Acting Editor-in-Chief: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief: Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong, Truong Duc Nghia, Le Minh Tung

Senior Managing Editor: Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, Ban Co Ward, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn