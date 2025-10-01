National

PM orders swift removal of bottlenecks in two-tier local government rollout

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has instructed the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the Ministry of Home Affairs, and provincial-level authorities to urgently resolve outstanding obstacles in the implementation of the two-tier local government model.

According to Official Dispatch No. 180/CD-TTg, released on September 30, while ministries, agencies, and localities have actively advanced the model implementation, persistent issues remain.

These include the need to rearrange more than 16,000 public housing and land facilities; 299 commune-level administrations without cars; 18 communes yet to open accounts at the State Treasury; 32 communes yet to pay August 2025 salaries; many lacking chief accountants; and nearly 40,000 individuals still awaiting financial support as mandated. In addition, several decrees and circulars under the MoF’s purview have been delayed.

The opening of commune-level administrations' salary payment accounts and the disbursement of funds in line with Decree No. 178/2024/ND-CP and Decree No. 67/2025/ND-CP must be completed before October 5, 2025, according to the PM's latest dispatch. (Photo: baochinhphu.vn)

The Prime Minister tasked the MoF with promptly guiding provincial-level People's Committees, the State Treasury, and relevant units to assign chief accountants at commune-level administrations, open salary accounts, and ensure timely disbursement of funds, with completion required before October 5.

The ministry must also oversee the rearrangement of office premises and public assets to prevent wastefulness, provide cars for the administrations of the communes, wards, and special zones still lacking them, and finalise pending decrees and circulars in line with the schedule.

The MoF is to coordinate with relevant agencies and localities to review results and report to the Prime Minister before October 10.

Vietnamplus

