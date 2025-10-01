Innovation must permeate all aspects of society: Party chief

Innovation is not a destination but an iterative improvement process without end. It begins with the spirit of daring to think extraordinarily, do the hardest things, shoulder responsibility, said Party General Secretary To Lam.

Innovation is not a destination but an iterative improvement process without end. It begins with the spirit of daring to think extraordinarily, do the hardest things, shoulder responsibility before the people and history, and break through to open new path uncharted by others, said Party General Secretary To Lam.

Party General Secretary To Lam, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and delegates at the event

Innovation must be spread and deeply embedded across social life, in State-owned economic sectors and in the creation of institutions ensuring fairness, protecting intellectual property and promoting digital infrastructure investment, paving the way for breakthroughs that bring new value or resolve longstanding issues.

The statement was made by Party General Secretary To Lam while addressing a national event in Hanoi on October 1 in response to the National Innovation Day 2025.

The Party chief emphasised that science, technology and innovation (STI) and digital transformation are essential breakthroughs for reshaping the country’s development model and achieving its dual goals - becoming an upper-middle-income developing country by 2030 and a high-income developed nation by 2045.

He described this not just as a strategic need but a command of the times that will define the nation’s position in the coming decades.Innovation, he stressed, must be embraced as a collective mission - not the sole responsibility of scientists or a specific ministry. From public administration to business operations and everyday life, every citizen, enterprise, and government body must adopt a culture of innovation.

General Secretary To Lam highlighted major policies to promote innovation and their positive results. However, he also pointed to limitations in innovation activities, while many policies have yet to catch up with the growth pace of technology.

He called for greater visibility and celebration of inventions, improvements, and creative initiatives across sectors—from streamlined business processes to critical thinking in schools and digital skills in society. The media, he noted, plays a key role in amplifying these stories, helping make innovation a driver for national development.

The General Secretary urged swift implementation of strategic tech programs under Resolution 57, development of digital infrastructure, increased localisation of key technologies, and enhanced readiness for global integration.

Vietnam, he said, must design robust legal and institutional frameworks to support STI, focusing on tax incentives, credit, land use policies, intellectual property protections, and sandbox legal environments for emerging technologies.

Each ministry, province, and city was tasked with establishing at least one innovation hub connected to research centres, incubators, legal advisory networks, angel investors, venture capital, and domestic and international markets. He also called for deeper engagement with overseas Vietnamese and global experts to leapfrog in knowledge and technology.

General Secretary To Lam further called on universities and research institutes to step up technology transfer and enable the commercialisation of research through spin-off companies.

He noted that all innovations must solve social problems, increase productivity while reducing emissions, expand coverage but ensure data safety, grow rapidly without leaving anyone behind. Innovation is not a destination but an iterative improvement process without end. It begins with the spirit of daring to think extraordinarily, do the hardest things, shoulder responsibility before the people and history, and break through to open new paths uncharted by others, he stressed.

He called on all officials, civil servants, workers, farmers, engineers, teachers, doctors, armed forces personnel, elderly, students, and Vietnamese people at home and abroad to uphold patriotism and continuously embrace innovation in their daily work.

At the ceremony, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh requested ministries, agencies, units, localities, businesses, and individuals to effectively implement the six tasks assigned by the Party chief. He highlighted the principle of “three nos” - no hesitation or empty promises; no perfectionism or haste; and no barriers in innovative thinking and action.

He also called for “three forms of support” from international partners - technical assistance in policymaking and infrastructure; financial aid and technology transfer, especially in strategic sectors; and support for Vietnamese tech start-ups to access global markets and supply chains.

To the youth, the Government leader issued a rallying cry for “three pioneering actions” - to lead in innovation and digital transformation; to break through personal limits with continual creativity; and to race against time with determination and boldness.

At the event, organisers unveiled the Provincial Innovation Index (PII) 2025, alongside new nationwide programmes launched by businesses, universities and international organisations.

The ceremony concluded with General Secretary To Lam, PM Pham Minh Chinh and delegates launching the Vietnam Innovation Day 2025 and opening the Vietnam International Innovation Exhibition 2025.

VNA