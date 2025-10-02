Van Phong – Nha Trang Expressway set to be open to traffic before mid October

All units are making efforts to complete the remaining works and open the entier Van Phong – Nha Trang Expressway to traffic before October 15 in accordance with road traffic safety standards.

Executive Director of the Van Phong – Nha Trang Expressway Project (Project Management Unit 7) under the Ministry of Construction Dang Van Dung on October 1 said that opening the entire route to traffic is facing difficulties due to obstacles at the Co Ma interchange.

The Van Phong – Nha Trang Expressway project through Khanh Hoa Province is over 83 kilometers long and began construction in January 2023.

A part of the project has been put into operation since April 19. The final section of the project (from Km285+00 to Km298+00), with about 13 kilometers long, from the Co Ma Tunnel exit to the Van Gia interchange, has been basically completed but has yet been fully opened due to traffic conflicts between the exit to National Highway 1A and the road leading to the tunnel.

To ensure safety and smooth traffic flow, the management unit is adjusting the traffic organization plan, repainting lane markings, and adding traffic signs.

A representative of the Project Management Unit 7 affirmed that all relevant units are making efforts to complete the remaining works and open the entire expressway to traffic before October 15 in accordance with road traffic safety standards.

By Tien Thang- Translated by Huyen Huong