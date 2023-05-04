Large turtle caught and released back to natural habitat

|
Sea turle is released back to the sea (Photo: Lang Co Border Post)
The animal was caught by Nguyen Huu Lai, who netted the behemoth in the waters off the coast of Lang Co township, Phu Loc district, on the same day.
Soldiers from the border post in coordination with local authorities and the management board of Bac Hai Van protective forest returned it to its natural oceanic habitat.
The turtle, whose scientific name is Lepidochelys olivacea, is an extremely rare and precious animal. It is listed among the endangered species list that requires urgent protection.