Large turtle caught and released back to natural habitat

A sea turtle, weighing more than 100kg, which was accidentally caught in the net of a local fisherman, was released back to the sea in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue on April 4, leaders of the Lang Co Border Post said.

The animal was caught by Nguyen Huu Lai, who netted the behemoth in the waters off the coast of Lang Co township, Phu Loc district, on the same day.

Soldiers from the border post in coordination with local authorities and the management board of Bac Hai Van protective forest returned it to its natural oceanic habitat.

The turtle, whose scientific name is Lepidochelys olivacea, is an extremely rare and precious animal. It is listed among the endangered species list that requires urgent protection.